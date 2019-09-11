Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Invoking 9/11 Attacks, PM Modi Points at 'Roots of Terrorism' in Pakistan

Modi said the entire world needs to take a pledge against this ideology, against those who are taking it forward and those giving shelter and training to terrorists.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Invoking 9/11 Attacks, PM Modi Points at 'Roots of Terrorism' in Pakistan
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...

Mathura: Invoking the 9/11 attack on the United States this day 18 years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the roots of terrorism are being nourished in India's neighbourhood and asserted that New Delhi is fully competent to meet the challenge.

"Today terrorism has become an ideology, which has transgressed every border. It is a global problem and has become a global threat, whose strong roots are getting nourished in our neighbourhood," Modi said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

The prime minister said the entire world needs to take a pledge against this ideology, against those who are taking it forward, and those giving shelter and training to terrorists.

"There is need for strong action," he said. "India is fully competent to face the challenge. We have shown this and will also show it in future."

Modi was addressing a gathering here after the launch of the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating foot and mouth disease and brucellosis in livestock. He said his government's effort to strengthen anti-terror laws is a step forward in this direction.

Remembering the 9/11 attack, Modi said September 11 is also a special day for another reason as it was on this day a century back when Swami Vivekananda delivered his historic address in Chicago.

"Through that speech, the entire world thoroughly understood the culture and tradition of India. But it is unfortunate that on that very September 11, the 9/11 terrorist attack took place in the US, and it shook the entire world." He said people need to unite whether the problem is sickness, pollution or terror.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram