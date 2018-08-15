English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi Invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 2003 Approach to Address Unrest in Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was committed to the development of all the sections and regions in Jammu and Kashmir, the country's only Muslim-majority state.
In his Independence Day address, PM Modi said that Vajpayee's vision of Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat would be followed in Kashmir.(Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government would continue to follow former Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision for peace while dealing with the Kashmir issue. In his Independence Day address, PM Modi said that Vajpayee's vision of Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat would be followed in Kashmir.
“Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat and Jamhuriyat' was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's call for J&K. I have also said that all the problems of J&K can be solved through embracing people,” he said.
He further said that the local body elections in Kashmir as demanded by the people will be held in the next few months while adding that he is committed towards peace in the trouble-torn Valley.
Modi said his government was committed to the development of all the sections and regions in Jammu and Kashmir, the country's only Muslim-majority state.
This year’s speech resonates with what PM Modi had said in his Independence Day speech last year. “Kashmir problem will neither be solved by bullet nor by abusing each other. It will be only solved by embracing the fellow Kashmiris.”
Also Watch
“Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat and Jamhuriyat' was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's call for J&K. I have also said that all the problems of J&K can be solved through embracing people,” he said.
He further said that the local body elections in Kashmir as demanded by the people will be held in the next few months while adding that he is committed towards peace in the trouble-torn Valley.
Modi said his government was committed to the development of all the sections and regions in Jammu and Kashmir, the country's only Muslim-majority state.
This year’s speech resonates with what PM Modi had said in his Independence Day speech last year. “Kashmir problem will neither be solved by bullet nor by abusing each other. It will be only solved by embracing the fellow Kashmiris.”
Also Watch
-
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Flashback IDay National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Flashback IDay National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- JioPhone to Get Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps Starting August 15
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
- OnePlus 6T Render Videos Show Triple Camera Setup, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- Check Out the First Posters of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...