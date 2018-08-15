PM Modi Invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 2003 Approach to Address Unrest in Kashmir

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government would continue to follow former Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision for peace while dealing with the Kashmir issue. In his Independence Day address, PM Modi said that Vajpayee's vision of Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat would be followed in Kashmir.“Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat and Jamhuriyat' was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's call for J&K. I have also said that all the problems of J&K can be solved through embracing people,” he said.He further said that the local body elections in Kashmir as demanded by the people will be held in the next few months while adding that he is committed towards peace in the trouble-torn Valley.Modi said his government was committed to the development of all the sections and regions in Jammu and Kashmir, the country's only Muslim-majority state.This year’s speech resonates with what PM Modi had said in his Independence Day speech last year. “Kashmir problem will neither be solved by bullet nor by abusing each other. It will be only solved by embracing the fellow Kashmiris.”