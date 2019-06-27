Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PM Modi Invokes Gandhiji's Three Wise Monkeys to Underline Strong India-Japan Ties

"When we talk about India's relations with the world, Japan assumes an important place," Modi, who is in Japan to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka from Friday, told an enthusiastic Indian community at Kobe.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Invokes Gandhiji's Three Wise Monkeys to Underline Strong India-Japan Ties
PM Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Hyogo Prefecture Guest House in Kobe, Japan, on Thursday.
Loading...

Kobe: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invoked the three wise monkeys from Mahatma Gandhi's teachings to underline the strong bond between India and Japan.

"When we talk about India's relations with the world, Japan assumes an important place," Modi, who is in Japan to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka from Friday, told an enthusiastic Indian community at Kobe.

"Our relations with Japan are centuries old. We have respect for each other's cultures. This is because of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) We all have heard his saying, 'bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho' (see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil). But very people know that the genesis of the three monkeys he chose to spread the message is in the 17th century Japan," he said.

The three monkeys are Mizaru, covering his eyes, who sees no evil; Kikazaru, covering his ears, who hears no evil; and Iwazaru, covering his mouth, who speaks no evil.

There are a few points in our language too that bind us together," Modi said.

Citing some examples, he said, "What we call 'dhyan' (meditation) in India is called 'Zen' in Japan and what we call 'seva' (service) in India is also called 'seva' in Japan."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram