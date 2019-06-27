PM Modi Invokes Gandhiji's Three Wise Monkeys to Underline Strong India-Japan Ties
"When we talk about India's relations with the world, Japan assumes an important place," Modi, who is in Japan to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka from Friday, told an enthusiastic Indian community at Kobe.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Hyogo Prefecture Guest House in Kobe, Japan, on Thursday.
Kobe: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invoked the three wise monkeys from Mahatma Gandhi's teachings to underline the strong bond between India and Japan.
"Our relations with Japan are centuries old. We have respect for each other's cultures. This is because of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) We all have heard his saying, 'bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho' (see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil). But very people know that the genesis of the three monkeys he chose to spread the message is in the 17th century Japan," he said.
The three monkeys are Mizaru, covering his eyes, who sees no evil; Kikazaru, covering his ears, who hears no evil; and Iwazaru, covering his mouth, who speaks no evil.
There are a few points in our language too that bind us together," Modi said.
Citing some examples, he said, "What we call 'dhyan' (meditation) in India is called 'Zen' in Japan and what we call 'seva' (service) in India is also called 'seva' in Japan."
