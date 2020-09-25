'PM Modi is My Son': Shaheen Bagh's Famous 'Dadi' Says After Featuring on TIME's List

After receiving recognition in the Times list of 100-most influential global personalities, 82-year-old Bilkis Bano said that she is happy with the honour and she didn’t expect this.

Bilkis Bano who is known as the ‘Dadi of Shaheen Bagh’ became famous for her sit-in protests at Shaheen Bagh during the anti-CAA agitation.

"I am very happy that I was honoured in this manner. Although I did not expect this," Bilkis told ANI.

Time released a list of 100-most influential global personalities on Wednesday which includes who pioneer in art, acting, politics and industry icons. The list featured many Indians including PM Modi, Ayushman Khurrana, biologist Ravindra Gupta and Sundar Pichai.

"I have read only the Quran Sharif and I have never been to school but today I feel excited and happy. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for also being included in this list. He is also my son. So what if I did not give birth to him, my sister has given birth to him. I pray for his long life and happiness," Bilkis Bano reportedly said.

Bilkis Bano was among hundreds of other women who braved the chilling cold of January from 8 in the morning to midnight to protests the controversial act. "Bilkis, along with thousands of women who joined her in Shaheen Bagh, a neighborhood in New Delhi, became the symbol of resistance in a nation where the voices of women and minorities were being systematically drowned out by the majoritarian politics of the Modi regime," writes journalist Rana Ayub in her note in Times on the 82-year-old daadi of Shaheen Bagh.

The Shaheen Bagh protest went on for 101 days before it was cleared by the Delhi Police on March 24 in view of coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions to curb the spread.