PM Modi, Israel's Netanyahu Discuss Expanding Cooperation in Agriculture, Water and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reviewed initiatives by the two countries in a host of sectors, including agriculture, water and innovation. They also discussed their expanding cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said in a tweet.

"Spoke to my friend @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on phone. We discussed the expanding India-Israel cooperation against COVID-19. We also reviewed our initiatives in other areas like agriculture, water and innovation," he tweeted.