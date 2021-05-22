PM Modi Issues Rs 1k Cr for Cyclone-hit Gujarat, BJP MP Wants 'Larger Amount' for Maha, Kerala

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi donated Rs 1000 crore to cyclone Tauktae-hit Gujarat, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy asked the PM to donate larger amounts for Maharashtra and Kerala on Saturday morning.

“Now that PM went to Gujarat and promptly issued ₹1000 crore cheque, he should in fairness also issue cheques ( I think a larger amount) for Maharashtra and Kerala where he could not go, but where the damage was severe,” Swamy tweeted.

PM Modi on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat and adjoining Union territory of Diu to assess the devastation caused by Cyclonic storm- Tauktae. He took an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva.

The cyclone, which made landfall between Diu and Una town of Gir-Somnath district on Monday night, caused major property damage and uprooted trees in that region.

Over 16,000 houses were damaged, more than 40,000 trees and over 70,000 electric poles uprooted, while 5,951 villages faced total power blackout due to the cyclonic storm in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

