Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden in which both leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The leaders welcomed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries. Prime Minister Modi invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

Glad to speak with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. We welcome the landmark @airindiain-@Boeing agreement which will help create new opportunities in both countries.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

ALSO READ: Air India’s Plane Shopping Spree – 220 from Boeing, 250 from Airbus

As part of its historic expansion, Air India will purchase 220 planes from Boeing, the White House announced on Tuesday. The Indian airline also has options for an additional 70 Boeing aircraft, for a potential total of 290 jets, the White House official said, AFP reported.

Announcing the deal, US President Joe Biden said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are looking forward to deepening India-US ties.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency to ensure its success.

PM Modi and Biden also welcomed the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) held recently in Washington DC, and expressed a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, supply chains, defence co-production and co-development and knowledge and innovation ecosystems. They agreed to bolster the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries, which have been mutually beneficial.

Read all the Latest India News here