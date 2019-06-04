Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Keeps Getting Congratulatory Calls on LS Poll Victory

Prime Minister Modi received congratulatory calls from the Presidents of the Republic of Korea, Zimbabwe and Mozambique

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
PM Modi Keeps Getting Congratulatory Calls on LS Poll Victory
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: It has nearly been two weeks since Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP to a stupendous victory in the Lok Sabha polls, but he continues to get congratulating phone calls from world leaders.

On Tuesday, Modi received congratulatory calls from the Presidents of the Republic of Korea, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

Modi thanked the president Moon Jae-in of Republic of Korea for his greetings and recalled his visit to that country in February 2019.

The prime minister also recalled the visit of first lady Kim to India in 2018 to attend the 'Deepotsav' festival and said that the trip added a new chapter to India-ROK ties.

The prime minister reiterated his firm commitment to further strengthen the special strategic partnership between the two countries, the statement said.

President E D. Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe congratulated Modi and in turn, the PM appreciated the fact that two mediapersons from that country had visited India to cover the elections.

The prime minister also recalled the successful visit of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to Zimbabwe last year and expressed his desire to take India-Zimbabwe relations to new heights.

The prime minister conveyed his condolences to President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of Mozambique on the loss of life and property in the aftermath of a cyclone earlier this year.

President Nyusi thanked the prime minister for the timely assistance extended by Indian Navy.

The prime minister said that India will always stand with Mozambique in solidarity. ​

