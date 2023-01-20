PM Modi Kickstarts Rozgar Mela Virtually, to Distribute 71,000 Appointment Letters to Newly Inducted Recruits

PM Modi on Thursday interacted with newly induced recruits in government departments and organizations, via video conferencing in the event of Rozgar Mela.

As per a press release, the PM will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organizations. Prime Minister will also be addressing the appointees on the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi interacts with newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations, via video conferencingPM will distribute around 71,000 appointment letters in virtual ‘Rozgar Mela’ pic.twitter.com/1UvtdGKtbj — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts under the Government of India like Junior Engineers, loco pilots, Technicians, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, stenographers, Junior Accountant, Grameen Dak Sevak, Income Tax Inspector, Teacher, Nurse, Doctor, Social security Officer, PA, MTS, among others.

The experience of newly inducted officials in learning from the Karmayogi Prarambh module will also be shared during this Rozgar the program. The Karmayogi Prarambh module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “Rozgar Mela” in October of 2022 to recruit 1 million people and underscored his government’s efforts to soften the blow of the global economic crises.

Over 75,000 people were given appointment letters for various posts in government departments last year.

