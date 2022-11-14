PM Modi Lands in Bali for G20 Summit, Receives Warm Welcome in Traditional Balinese Style

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a traditional welcome as he arrived in Bali for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.
“PM Narendra Modi has landed in Indonesia to participate in the G20 Summit. The Summit will witness extensive discussions on pressing global challenges. The Prime Minister will be interacting with various world leaders during the Summit," PMO India tweeted.
PM @narendramodi has landed in Indonesia to participate in the @g20org Summit. The Summit will witness extensive discussions on pressing global challenges. The Prime Minister will be interacting with various world leaders during the Summit. pic.twitter.com/wDhHi2pAJd— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 14, 2022
ALSO READ: 45 Hours, Meet With 10 World Leaders, 20 Engagements: PM Modi’s Packed Line-Up at G20 in Indonesia
After landing in Bali, PM Modi tweeted in Indonesian, saying that he looks forward to having discussions with world leaders on global issues.
Halo Indonesia. Telah tiba di Bali untuk ambil bagian dalam helatan KTT G20. Saya berharap dapat berdiskusi dengan para pemimpin dunia mengenai berbagai isu global. @g20org pic.twitter.com/bmRHZj8dxt— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2022
The prime minister travelled to Bali on a three-day visit to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit that is expected to discuss pressing global challenges including implications of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security.
Reached Bali to take part in the @g20org Summit. pic.twitter.com/72Sg6eNHrd— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2022
ALSO READ: G-20’s Bali Summit Set for Cold Fronts, Ominous Bilaterals & India’s Evolved Approach | Explained
Read all the Latest India News here