PM Modi Lands in Chennai, Hails Tamil Nadu for Hosting President Xi for Mamallapuram Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Chennai and took to Twitter to share images of his grand welcome by the Tamil Nadu government ahead of his informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram's Shore Temple.

PM Modi was received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi Palaniswami, and was honoured with flowers and Madrasi silk stoles as he reached Chennai.

In his tweet, PM Modi expressed his glee over the upcoming summit and said that the event will “strengthen ties between India and China”.

“Landed in Chennai. I am happy to be in the great land of Tamil Nadu, known for its wonderful culture and hospitality. It is gladdening that Tamil Nadu will host President Xi Jinping. May this Informal Summit further strengthen ties between India and China (SIC),” PM Modi’s tweet read.

A red-carpet welcome awaits Xi when he arrives at the bustling ancient town around 5pm, with both the state and the central government agencies making all-out efforts to deck up the coastal town that had strong historical linkages with China's Fujian province.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sit down at the seventh-century Shore Temple complex overlooking the Bay of Bengal in Mamallapuram on Friday in an attempt to reconfigure ties strained by tough talk on the issue of Kashmir by both sides.

