Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi Lands in Chennai, Hails Tamil Nadu for Hosting President Xi for Mamallapuram Summit

PM Modi was received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi Palaniswami, and was honoured with flowers and Madrasi silk stoles as he reached Chennai.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Lands in Chennai, Hails Tamil Nadu for Hosting President Xi for Mamallapuram Summit
PM Modi greeted by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Chennai and took to Twitter to share images of his grand welcome by the Tamil Nadu government ahead of his informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram's Shore Temple.

PM Modi was received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi Palaniswami, and was honoured with flowers and Madrasi silk stoles as he reached Chennai.

In his tweet, PM Modi expressed his glee over the upcoming summit and said that the event will “strengthen ties between India and China”.

“Landed in Chennai. I am happy to be in the great land of Tamil Nadu, known for its wonderful culture and hospitality. It is gladdening that Tamil Nadu will host President Xi Jinping. May this Informal Summit further strengthen ties between India and China (SIC),” PM Modi’s tweet read.

A red-carpet welcome awaits Xi when he arrives at the bustling ancient town around 5pm, with both the state and the central government agencies making all-out efforts to deck up the coastal town that had strong historical linkages with China's Fujian province.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sit down at the seventh-century Shore Temple complex overlooking the Bay of Bengal in Mamallapuram on Friday in an attempt to reconfigure ties strained by tough talk on the issue of Kashmir by both sides.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram