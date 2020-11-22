PM Modi Lauds UP Govt for Pace of Development Despite Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the pace of the development despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the stone laying of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing, Modi said the projects are an example of Uttar Pradesh fast moving on the path of development despite COVID-19 .

As compared to perception of Uttar Pradesh among people earlier and the predictions made, the way in which projects are getting implemented one after the other, the image of the UP government and its officials is changing," Modi said. He added that it is not an ordinary thing the way the UP government faced the coronavirus crisis, looked after migrant labourers and gave them jobs. "Working in such a big state with minute details (baariki) on all fronts, UP has done 'kamaal' (wonders), Modi said.

The prime minister praised efforts of Yogi Adityanath for reduction in encephalitis cases. He said the success of the Yogi government in containing it is being discussed far and wide. For saving lives of innocent children, each and every citizen of UP is blessing the entire team of Yogi Aditynath, Modi said. The prime minister also remembered Sonelal Patel, the founder of the Apna Dal and father of Anupriya Patel, the Lok Sabha MP from Mirzapur. Anupriya's party Apna Dal (Sonelal) is an alliance partner of the BJP in UP. "Today, when I speak to people of this area, it is very natural that I remember my old friend Sonelal Patel. He was very concerned about water scarcity in this area. Seeing the starting of these schemes, his soul today will feel satisfied and also shower his blessings on us," Modi said.