PM Modi Lauds Yediyurappa's 'Farewell' Speech, Says it Reflects Party's Ethics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa’s speech in the Karnataka Assembly saying that it reflected the party’s ethics.

In what is perceived as his farewell speech as he had announced his retirement from electoral politics, the 79-year old leader said there was no question of him sitting at home and spoke of his resolve to tour the state and campaign for the BJP and its candidates even after the Assembly elections are over.

“As a worker of BJP, I found this speech very inspiring. This reflects our party’s ethics. It will definitely inspire other party workers as well," Modi wrote as he retweeted BJP Karnataka’s post sharing Yediyurappa’s speech.

#BreakingNews | BS Yediyurappa Delivers His “Farewell Speech" In #Karnataka Assembly ..‘Till the last breath of my life, I will honestly strive towards building the party and bring it to power’.. Listen in@reethu_journo shares details with @anjalipandey06 pic.twitter.com/Y2S2MxzMBX — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 23, 2023

Yediyurappa in his emotional speech on Wednesday said, “Till the last breath of my life I will honestly strive for building BJP and to bring it to power, let there be no doubts about it." “Some people are living under the illusion that opposing Modi, BJP and RSS will give them recognition. There is no doubt that shortly their illusion will shatter," the BJP strongman said in his speech as he claimed that the party will come to power with a thumping majority.

The former chief minister also took a dig at those who said the BJP did injustice to him.

“I have heard people commenting that the BJP did injustice to me and is neglecting me. The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have never neglected me. I am indebted to Modi for the position and respect he gave me. I can never forget the opportunities and positions given to me," Yediyurappa had said.

Hailing the Karnataka budget, Yediyurappa said it has set the state on the development path and denounced senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for remaining silent on the good aspects of the budget and criticising it just for the sake of voicing opposing views.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too acknowledged the praise heaped by Prime Minister on Yediyurappa for his speech admiring the budget.

“It is a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wholeheartedly welcomed former chief minister and senior party leader B S Yediyurappa’s speech in the Karnataka assembly. He is a model for everyone as he called himself a humble party worker,” Bommai tweeted.

“Regardless of his stature, the Prime Minister hailing someone and patting someone’s back is worth following. Yediyurappa appreciating the budget tabled by me is an inspiration for me," the Chief Minister added.

