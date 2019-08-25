PM Modi Launches $4.2mn Redevelopment Project of Hindu Temple in Bahrain
PM Modi in Bahrain.
Manama: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the $4.2 million redevelopment project of the 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna temple in the Bahraini capital during his two-day visit to the Gulf nation. The facelift for the Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama will kick off later this year.
The $4.2 million redevelopment project will be on a piece of land measuring 16,500 square feet and the new four-floor structure covering 45,000 square feet will have an overall height of 30 meters.
Modi arrived here on Saturday, the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Bahrain.
