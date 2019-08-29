PM Modi Launches ‘Fit India Movement’ on Khel Diwas, All You Need to Know About the Campaign
Another campaign by the Modi Government 2.0, the nation-wide Fit India Movement was launched at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi at 10 am on Thursday.
Participants perform 'Mallakhamba' during an event to launch the Fit India Movement on National Sports Day, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
On the occasion of Khel Diwas or National Sports Day, celebrated on August 29, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Indians the gift of ‘Fit India Movement’. Another campaign by the Modi Government 2.0, the nation-wide Fit India Movement was launched at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi at 10 am on Thursday. With the aim to promote fit and healthy living, PM Modi emphasized on the need of fitness in today’s time.
As the Prime Minister launches another fitness campaign, here is all you need to know about Fit India Movement:
1. The campaign was launched on the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. The launch took place in the presence of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and national sports award winners.
2. The entire programme has been conceptualised by PM Narendra Modi. The movement aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.
3. The Prime Minister also launched a Fitness Logo. Additionally, he will also launch a “Fitness Pledge” that reads, ‘I promise to myself that I will devote time for physical activity and sports every day and I will encourage my family members and neighbours to be physically fit and make India a fit nation.’
4. A ‘zero investment, unlimited returns’ scheme, PM Modi focused on spreading the Fit India Movement to each and every corner of the country, including every village, panchayat and school.
5. UGC asked the universities and colleges to live stream the launch of ‘Fit India Movement’.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanitary Napkin Costing Re 1 for 'Suvidha' of Women Launched by All-Men Panel
- 'You’re Lit', Disha Patani is All Praises for Tiger Shroff After Watching War Trailer
- Inshallah Gets Shelved But Internet Can't Stop Speculating About Shah Rukh Replacing Salman
- Wikipedia is Asking Indian Users to Contribute Money in Awkwardly Emotional Pitch
- Not the Correct Choice of Words: Nick Kyrgios Clarifies his Comment on ATP Being Corrupt