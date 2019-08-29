Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi Launches ‘Fit India Movement’ on Khel Diwas, All You Need to Know About the Campaign

Another campaign by the Modi Government 2.0, the nation-wide Fit India Movement was launched at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi at 10 am on Thursday.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Launches ‘Fit India Movement’ on Khel Diwas, All You Need to Know About the Campaign
Participants perform 'Mallakhamba' during an event to launch the Fit India Movement on National Sports Day, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

On the occasion of Khel Diwas or National Sports Day, celebrated on August 29, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Indians the gift of ‘Fit India Movement’. Another campaign by the Modi Government 2.0, the nation-wide Fit India Movement was launched at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi at 10 am on Thursday. With the aim to promote fit and healthy living, PM Modi emphasized on the need of fitness in today’s time.

As the Prime Minister launches another fitness campaign, here is all you need to know about Fit India Movement:

1. The campaign was launched on the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. The launch took place in the presence of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and national sports award winners.

2. The entire programme has been conceptualised by PM Narendra Modi. The movement aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

3. The Prime Minister also launched a Fitness Logo. Additionally, he will also launch a “Fitness Pledge” that reads, ‘I promise to myself that I will devote time for physical activity and sports every day and I will encourage my family members and neighbours to be physically fit and make India a fit nation.’

4. A ‘zero investment, unlimited returns’ scheme, PM Modi focused on spreading the Fit India Movement to each and every corner of the country, including every village, panchayat and school.

5. UGC asked the universities and colleges to live stream the launch of ‘Fit India Movement’.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram