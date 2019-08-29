PM Modi Launches ‘Fit India Movement’ on Khel Diwas, All You Need to Know About the Campaign

On the occasion of Khel Diwas or National Sports Day, celebrated on August 29, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Indians the gift of ‘Fit India Movement’. Another campaign by the Modi Government 2.0, the nation-wide Fit India Movement was launched at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi at 10 am on Thursday. With the aim to promote fit and healthy living, PM Modi emphasized on the need of fitness in today’s time.

As the Prime Minister launches another fitness campaign, here is all you need to know about Fit India Movement:

1. The campaign was launched on the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. The launch took place in the presence of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and national sports award winners.

2. The entire programme has been conceptualised by PM Narendra Modi. The movement aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

3. The Prime Minister also launched a Fitness Logo. Additionally, he will also launch a “Fitness Pledge” that reads, ‘I promise to myself that I will devote time for physical activity and sports every day and I will encourage my family members and neighbours to be physically fit and make India a fit nation.’

4. A ‘zero investment, unlimited returns’ scheme, PM Modi focused on spreading the Fit India Movement to each and every corner of the country, including every village, panchayat and school.

5. UGC asked the universities and colleges to live stream the launch of ‘Fit India Movement’.

