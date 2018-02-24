English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Launches Rs 1000-crore Development Schemes For Daman & Diu
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Daman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched development schemes worth Rs 1,000 crore for Daman and Diu, and also inaugurated a flight connecting Ahmedabad to the coastal town of Diu.
The Prime Minister, who inaugurated Air Odisha's flight connecting Ahmedabad with Diu under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme UDAN, said air connectivity will boost tourism in the region.
He also launched a helicopter service connecting Daman and Diu at an event here. "The air connectivity will boost tourism as tourists who want to visit the Somnath temple, Gir forest (in Gujarat) can now go (there) from Diu," Modi said.
PM Modi also laid the foundation stones for a slew of projects, including a water treatment plant, a gas pipeline, an electric sub-station, a municipal market and a foot-bridge for the union territory.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated anganwadis (child care centres) and schools constructed under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. On the occasion, he distributed e-rickshaws to women and scooters to differently-abled beneficiaries.
PM Modi said his government has launched schemes worth around Rs 1,000 crore today for development of Daman and Diu. Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the Surat airport where he was accorded a grand welcome. People gathered in large numbers to greet him on both sides of the road in Daman.
