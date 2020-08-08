INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Modi Launches Week-long Campaign to Free India of Garbage

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Delivering the inaugural address at the launch of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, Modi urged children to follow social distancing norms and wear masks to guard against coronavirus.

  PTI
  August 8, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a week-long campaign to free India of garbage and stressed that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been a big support in the fight against coronavirus.

Delivering the inaugural address at the launch of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra here, which was also attended by students, Modi urged children to follow social distancing norms and wear masks to guard against coronavirus.

"Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been a big support in fight against coronavirus," he said. The week-long campaign to free India of garbage will be till August 15.

Modi said the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's efforts towards cleanliness.

