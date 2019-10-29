PM Modi Leads from the Front as Government Wages War Against Water Crisis

The world has seen many mass movements. Some in the name of justice, some in the name of righteousness and some for a cause so noble they deserve an uprising from all avenues. Without a doubt, someone needs to lead or at least initiate the movement for it to find its wings; someone with poise, a pull, and who can motivate others to stand up, take notice and follow the lead. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enough clout to lead an uprising, and we saw it in action during his Swachh Bharat Mission. Now he has taken into his hands the issue of the water crisis we are facing as a nation and has been very proactive in his keenness to fight it tooth and nail.

Along with urging other people to aid in the cause of water conservation, our Prime Minister has been sharing tricks and tips to save water, and urging people to come forward with their own DIY tricks that can help do the same. For conserving water, he is a big proponent of both modern as well as traditional old-school methods. PM Modi had shared a super simple yet effective method to create your own drip irrigation system, a little while back through his blog.

According to his blog, all one needs to do is take a ‘matka’, an unglazed pot, fill it with water, and place it underground parallel to the root of plants or small trees. Once you cover the pot, there would be no need to water the plant for a week as the pot in itself acts as a drip irrigation system. Imagine the amount of water that can be saved if you had to water your plants that demand water daily, just once a week? This was one of the prime examples of how one small effort/practice can make a big difference.

Along with sharing such tips, Modi has also been doing the same on a national scale. The central government has created the Jal Shakti Ministry after combining two other water related ministries, which is solely dedicated to the cause. He also launched the Jal Jeevan Mission and allocated it close to Rs. 3.35 lakh crore. The project aims to provide access to clean drinking water to each and every household.

Such acts by people of influence are bound to inspire. Many stars, celebrities and people of importance have stepped up and started shining light on the water crisis. One of the biggest platforms working towards creating awareness towards water conservation is the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani initiative. You can get more details on the same here.

We hope you have been inspired in some way or the other, and step forward to be a part of the mission at bay.

