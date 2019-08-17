PM Modi Leaves for Bhutan on Two-day Visit to Promote 'Time-tested Friendship' Between Nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that his visit will promote India's 'time-tested and valued friendship' with Bhutan
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Bhutan on a two-day state visit to promote the "time-tested friendship" between the two countries.
In his departure statement issued on Friday, the prime minister said his visit to the Himalayan nation in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance his government attaches to New Delhi's relations with Bhutan-- a "trusted friend and neighbour".
He expressed confidence that his visit will promote India's "time-tested and valued friendship" with Bhutan and consolidate it further for the prosperous future and progress of the people of both the countries
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It’s Very Sad That Two Heroes Don’t Want to Work Together These Days, Says Akshay Kumar
- Niti Taylor Gets Engaged to Parikshit Bawa, Says She Doesn't Plan to Get Married This Year
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- A New Microchip Gives Obese People Electric Shocks Each Time They Think About Food
- Ashes 2019: Ponting Advises Warner to Take Aggressive Route Against Broad