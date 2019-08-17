Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Leaves for Bhutan on Two-day Visit to Promote 'Time-tested Friendship' Between Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that his visit will promote India's 'time-tested and valued friendship' with Bhutan

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
PM Modi Leaves for Bhutan on Two-day Visit to Promote 'Time-tested Friendship' Between Nations
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Bhutan on a two-day state visit to promote the "time-tested friendship" between the two countries.

In his departure statement issued on Friday, the prime minister said his visit to the Himalayan nation in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance his government attaches to New Delhi's relations with Bhutan-- a "trusted friend and neighbour".

He expressed confidence that his visit will promote India's "time-tested and valued friendship" with Bhutan and consolidate it further for the prosperous future and progress of the people of both the countries

