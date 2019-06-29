PM Modi Leaves for Delhi After Fruitful G20 Summit in Japan
During his stay in Osaka, Modi took part in a series of summit sessions, bilateral and multilateral meetings. This was Prime Minister Modi's sixth G20 Summit.
PM Narendra Modi greets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019. (Image: AP)
Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for home after concluding his three-day visit to Japan where he attended the G20 Summit and met with the world leaders including US President Donald Trump.
During his stay in Osaka, Modi took part in a series of summit sessions, bilateral and multilateral meetings. This was Prime Minister Modi's sixth G20 Summit which was held on June 28-29.
He arrived here on Thursday and met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and held wide ranging talks on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management and announced that the Indian President will participate in the coronation ceremony of Emperor Naruhito in October.
On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping. On Saturday, the Prime Minister met the presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade and investment.
During his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the two countries set an ambitious USD 50 billion target for bilateral trade by 2025. Modi also invited the G20 countries to join a global coalition on disaster resilience, saying disasters require quick and effective remedial measures as they invariably affect the poor the most.
PM @narendramodi leaves for Delhi after the #G20 Summit in Osaka, where he took part in a series of Summit sessions, bilateral and multilateral meetings," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Data is King as Australia Adopt Horses for Courses Approach
- Netflix's Dark Plays on Every Time Travel Trope But Refrains From Cliches
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
- Jony Ive, The Design Legend Behind The iPhone And The iPad, is Leaving Apple
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s