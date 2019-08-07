Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Likely to Address Nation Tomorrow

The last time he addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
PM Modi Likely to Address Nation Tomorrow
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on Thursday during which he is expected to explain government's decisions on abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories, sources have said.

The last time he addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.

Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The proposed address comes days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.

