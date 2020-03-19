PM Modi Likely to Hold Video Conference With Chief Ministers to Discuss Coronavirus
The prime minister has been pitching for involvement of people and local authorities to check the spread of the virus.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a video conference with chief ministers of various states on ways to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Sources in the government said the video conference could take place on Friday evening.
In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi highlighted the scale of coronavirus' impact and noted that there is a view that India has averted the crisis and all is well.
"This mindset is not correct. Complacency in respect of a global pandemic like coronavirus is not appropriate. It is essential that each and every Indian remains alert and cautious," he said.
Studies of the countries hit by the pandemic have revealed that it exploded after a few days, and the number of people infected by it grew at a very rapid pace, he pointed out.
