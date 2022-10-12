CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » PM Modi Likely to Inaugurate Fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Likely to Inaugurate Fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

PTI

Last Updated: October 12, 2022, 11:37 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Narendra Modi aboard the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express last week. (Image: PIB)

PM Narendra Modi aboard the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express last week. (Image: PIB)

The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. Himachal Pradesh is going to polls later this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Thursday, officials said. The train will chug from Delhi to Amb Andaura Railway station in Una, they said on Wednesday.

The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. Himachal Pradesh is going to polls later this year.

Last month, Modi had flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 12, 2022, 11:37 IST
last updated:October 12, 2022, 11:37 IST