PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate UP’s Biggest Govt Smart School In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon inaugurate the biggest government smart school in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. The municipal corporation-run smart school is coming up in the Machhodari region of Varanasi, and 95 percent work has already been completed. The remaining work is expected to be finished within a week.The smart school will replace the old building of the junior high school which has been demolished to pave the way for a new smart school where children upto Class 10 will be studying.

The government smart school is spread into 4600 square meters consisting of 39 rooms. Of these, 36 rooms will house students for their classes. Around Rs 14.21 crore were allotted for the construction of the smart school. Whereas, a common hall, canteen and a prayer hall has also been constructed. The facilities in the upcoming school will be on par with expensive private schools. The school will consume its electricity needs from the solar panels placed on the terrace of the building. A system of rainwater harvesting is also installed to preserve water.

The construction work has almost finished, and the furniture order has been placed which is expected to arrive in three to four days. The smart school is expected to be completely furnished within a week. PM Modi himself is expected to come to Varanasi to gift the school to the city.

School principal Agni Singh, while recalling the old days, said he had never imagined that a smart school could take shape in Machhodari area. He also noted that no school in the entire Uttar Pradesh has such facilities that will be in this government smart school. The principal also credited PM Modi’s dedication and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s continuous supervision for the smart school.

Some highlights of the smart school in Varanasi

Spread in 4600 square meters

Budget: Rs 14.21 crore

School building spread in 1500 square meters

14 rooms on ground floor, 11 rooms on 1st floor, and 14 on 2nd floor

Multi-purpose hall spread in 250 square meters

