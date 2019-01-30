English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Likely to Lay Foundation Stone For Jewar Airport in Feb, Says Mahesh Sharma
The proposed airport, second in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, would cost around Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore and is expected to be operational by 2022-23.
File Photo of Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma.
Noida (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for the Jewar airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar next month, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma said on Wednesday.
"The foundation stone laying ceremony for the Jewar airport is likely to be held between February 23 and 25," Sharma, the Gautam Budhh Nagar MP, said.
Last week, a metro rail service was launched to connect Noida and Greater Noida and other projects are also underway, including elevated road corridors, he said.
"Our government has not only made announcements, but delivered projects," he added.
"Anybody coming from Meerut can reach the Jewar airport in just 45 minutes. There will not be a single traffic light on the stretch connecting Jewar and Meerut," Sharma said.
The proposed airport, second in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, would cost around Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore and is expected to be operational by 2022-23.
Proceedings for acquisition of around 1,300 hectare land for the first phase of the Greenfield airport are underway.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sharma, the Union culture minister, joined Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar for the inauguration of the new campus of the National Museum Institute at Sector 62 in Noida.
"A country of 132 crore people, India is a diverse land inhabiting people of various faiths, castes, languages, and it is the 'sanskriti' (culture) which binds us as one," he said.
The institute, which offers various degree programmes related to museum studies, would help train students and conserve the heritage, Sharma said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"The foundation stone laying ceremony for the Jewar airport is likely to be held between February 23 and 25," Sharma, the Gautam Budhh Nagar MP, said.
Last week, a metro rail service was launched to connect Noida and Greater Noida and other projects are also underway, including elevated road corridors, he said.
"Our government has not only made announcements, but delivered projects," he added.
"Anybody coming from Meerut can reach the Jewar airport in just 45 minutes. There will not be a single traffic light on the stretch connecting Jewar and Meerut," Sharma said.
The proposed airport, second in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, would cost around Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore and is expected to be operational by 2022-23.
Proceedings for acquisition of around 1,300 hectare land for the first phase of the Greenfield airport are underway.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sharma, the Union culture minister, joined Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar for the inauguration of the new campus of the National Museum Institute at Sector 62 in Noida.
"A country of 132 crore people, India is a diverse land inhabiting people of various faiths, castes, languages, and it is the 'sanskriti' (culture) which binds us as one," he said.
The institute, which offers various degree programmes related to museum studies, would help train students and conserve the heritage, Sharma said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shamita Shetty Verbally Abused, Driver Roughed Up In a Road Rage Incident in Thane
- Neymar to Miss Man Utd Tie After Being Ruled Out for 10 Weeks
- Here’s What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony
- Honor View 20 Review: Punching a Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Surely Notice
- 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS Launched in India at Rs 7.46 Lakh
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results