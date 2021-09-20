PM Modi Likely to Meet Vice-Prez Kamala Harris, Apple CEO Tim Cook in US Visit: Report

At a crucial time when the government formation of the Taliban is underway in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make a three-day visit to the US later this month to meet President Joe Biden and top officials of the administration.

PM Modi will be arriving in Washington DC on September 22 and the next morning he will be meeting with the top US CEO’s. A meeting with Apple chief Tim Cook is also on the cards, according to a report by ANI.

After back-to-back meetings with top business honchos of the US, PM Modi is also expected to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris. PM will also meet Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrison and Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on the same day.

According to reports, PM Modi and President Biden are expected to discuss Afghanistan, Covid-19, climate change, the Indo Pacific, terrorism among other issues.

The visit also comes at a time when the US will observe 20 years of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. While a scheduling team will reach the US in advance on September 9, PM Modi’s visit will begin with a bilateral meet with President Joe Biden at Washington on September 23, according to a report in Hindustan Times. The report states that this will be followed by a physical Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) summit the next day.

PM Modi will then address the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 before flying back to India. This is his first international visit after Bangladesh in March.

Dinner is also organised during PM Modi’s visit. Interestingly UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit is also coinciding with PM Modi’s visit to Washington, there is also a likelihood of them meeting too.

On September 24 evening, PM Modi will be proceeding to New York where next day he will deliver a speech at United Nations General Assembly.

