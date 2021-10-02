PM Modi Likely to Visit Lucknow on October 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Lucknow on October 5 and attend a programme to be organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan days ahead of the programme to be attended by the prime minister, the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet. Chief Minister Adityanath also issued necessary directives to the officials to complete all preparations in a time-bound manner.

Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon too was present during the inspection of the institute by the chief minister. A senior official said the programme, to be held by the state's Urban Development Department on October 5, is to be attended by the prime minister as its chief guest.

