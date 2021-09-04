PM Modi Likely to Visit US This Month, Meet Joe Biden; China and Afghanistan on Agenda: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the US in the last week of September in his first visit to the United States since President Joe Biden assumed office earlier this year.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Prime Minister is expected to visit Washington DC and New York; and the visit is expected between September 22 and 27.

The meeting will be PM Modi’s first in-person meeting with Biden. The two leaders have met virtually on three different occasions- the Quad summit in March, the climate change summit in April, and the G-7 summit in June this year.

PM Modi was earlier supposed to visit UK for the G-7 summit, where he could have met Biden, however, the trip was cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19 across India.

Modi’s last visited the United States before the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2019, when President Donald Trump had addressed the Howdy Modi event.

The meeting with Biden comes at a crucial time when the government formation of Taliban is underway in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Modi is expected to meet with top officials of the Biden administration besides the President.

The two sides is also expected to talk on the common concern- China and will try to work on the ambitious agenda on the Indo-Pacific. The Quad leaders’ summit is also being planned in Washington DC, around the same time as PM Modi’s visit.

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the US, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met top Biden administration officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman, and held substantive discussions with them on the strategic bilateral ties.

