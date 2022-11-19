PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh LIVE Updates: PM to Inaugurate State's First Greenfield Airport, Dedicate Hydro Power Station

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 08:22 IST
New Delhi, India
PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday to inaugurate the state’s first greenfield airport near Itanagar. The Donyi Polo airport is located at Hollongi and when it becomes operational it will boost connectivity, trade and tourism in the hilly north eastern state, officials said. Read More
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu called the “The Great Hornbill Gate” at the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi “an architectural marvel”.
The gate, made of bamboo and cane, was designed by Arunachali architect Aroty Panyang from East Siang district. Khandu inaugurated “The Great Hornbill Gate” on Wednesday.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, officials said the current dispensation has built seven airports in the northeast region since 2014 against nine airports built between 1947-2014.
Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport, Donyi Polo, in Itanagar will be the third operational airport in the state. Its foundation stone was laid by Modi in February, 2019. It has been completed within a short span of time despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, they said. This rapid development of airports in the region has been possible due to the special emphasis of the prime minister on enhancing connectivity in the northeast, they said. Airports in the five northeastern states of Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have seen flights take off for the first time in 75 years, they added.
Aircraft movement in the region has also witnessed an increase by 113 per cent since 2014, from 852 per week in 2014 to 1,817 per week in 2022. (PTI)
After inaugurating programmes in Arunachal Pradesh and Varanasi, PM Modi will land in Gujarat where he will address a rally in Valsad as part of the BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound state. “The anti-Gujarat agenda of the opposition is being comprehensively rejected,” the PM said on Friday.
In the evening tomorrow, 19th November, I will be in Valsad to address a campaign rally. All across Gujarat there is tremendous support for @BJP4Gujarat due to our proven track record of development. The anti-Gujarat agenda of the opposition is being comprehensively rejected.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a month-long programme, ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, on November 19 in Varanasi to rediscover, reaffirm and celebrate age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning.
The programme is being organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with other ministries like culture, textiles, railways, tourism, food processing, information and broadcasting, and the Uttar Pradesh government.
The Kameng hydro project, which the PM will dedicate to the nation, has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore in an area spread over more than 80 km in West Kameng district. It is expected to make Arunachal Pradesh power surplus and benefit the national grid in terms of stability and integration.
IndiGo Airlines will commence commercial flights from the airport from November 28. Flights connecting Hollongi, which is around 15 km from Itanagar, with Mumbai and Kolkata will operate daily barring Wednesday. A weekly flight service connecting Hollongi with Kolkata on Wednesdays will begin on December 3, the chief strategy and revenue officer of IndiGo, Sanjay Kumar had said earlier.
Besides IndiGo, Akasha and Flybig airlines have also expressed interest in starting flight services from Donyi Polo airport, AAI General Manager Dilip Kumar Sajnani said.
Tomorrow, 19th November, is a special day for Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast. The Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar will be inaugurated. This is the 1st greenfield airport in the state. Commerce and connectivity will gain immensely from this project. https://t.co/SM6GtBLq3x
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2022
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Donyi Polo airport, the state’s first greenfield airport on Saturday morning at 9:30 am.
The PM will visit three states on Saturday. “I will be in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat tomorrow, 19th November, to participate in different programmes including those aimed at furthering connectivity and cultural connect,” he said on Friday.
The PM will inaugurate the airport at 9:30 am and dedicate the 600 MW Kameng hydro power station in West Kameng district to the nation at the function before leaving for Varanasi and Gujarat.
Donyi Polo Airport
Before this, there was no airport in Arunachal Pradesh. The closest facility is at Lilabari airport, 80 km away in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district.
Meanwhile, the Kameng hydro project, which the PM will dedicate to the nation, has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore in an area spread over more than 80 km in West Kameng district. It is expected to make Arunachal Pradesh power surplus and benefit the national grid in terms of stability and integration.
PM to Inaugurate ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ in Varanasi
In what is a packed schedule, the Prime Minister will visit Varanasi from Arunachal Pradesh where he will inaugurate a month-long programme, ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ on Saturday.
The programme is being organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with other ministries like culture, textiles, railways, tourism, food processing, information and broadcasting, and the Uttar Pradesh government.
“The programme aims to provide an opportunity for scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists and people from other walks of life from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each others’ experience,” a senior Ministry of Education (MoE) official said as per PTI.
“The endeavour is in sync with the new National Education Policy 2020’s emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern systems of knowledge.
“IIT Madras and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are the two implementing agencies for the programme,” he added.
PM Modi in Gujarat
The Prime Minister will finally land in poll-bound Gujarat on Saturday evening for a three-day visit. He will first hold a rally in Valsad at 7:30 pm and is set to participate in at least eight programmes across the state, from Saurashtra to Surat, on November 19, 20 and 21.
On November 20, the PM will visit the Somnath Temple and then address four rallies in the Saurashtra region. Venues have been finalised at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad, the Times of India reported.
On day three, he will hold three rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch and Navsari, it said, and the PM is also expected to hold a closed-door meeting with state leaders during his visit.
Incidentally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is taking a detour from his Bharat Jodo Yatra to campaign in the state, is also expected to visit Navsari on November 21, the same day as the PM.
Gujarat has been the BJP’s stronghold for 27 years, with PM Modi being its longest-serving Chief Minister. This time, the party under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and CR Patil is aiming to fetch more than 140 seats in the 182-seat Assembly elections.
Gujarat will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh’s result date.
Read all the Latest India News here