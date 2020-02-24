Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi 'Living Proof' That Indians Can Accomplish Anything With Hard Work, Devotion: Donald Trump

Everybody loves him, Donald Trump said of PM Narendra Modi at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, and then added that the prime minister is a very "tough" negotiator.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
PM Modi 'Living Proof' That Indians Can Accomplish Anything With Hard Work, Devotion: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for photographers during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

Ahmedabad: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise from his humble background as a "chai-wallah" (tea-seller) underscored the "limitless promise of the great nation", remarks which reflected the bonhomie shared by the two leaders.

Everybody loves him, Trump said of Modi at the "Namaste Trump" event here, and then added that the prime minister is a very "tough" negotiator.

"Prime Minister Modi, you are not just the pride of Gujarat. You are a living proof that with hard work and devotion Indians can accomplish anything, anything at all, anything they want," Trump said amid loud cheers from an estimated one lakh-strong audience at Motera stadium.

"The life of Prime Minister Modi underscores the limitless promise of this great nation. He started out by his father's side as a chai-wallah, as a tea-seller. When he was a young man he worked at a cafeteria in this city," the US president said and urged Modi to stand as he greeted his host.

Describing Modi as the "tremendously successful leader" of the vast Indian republic, Trump referred to the BJP leader's "landslide victory like no other in the largest democratic election ever held anywhere on the face of the earth".

On his maiden visit to India as US president, Trump also invoked Swami Vivekananda, a revered spiritual leader who has often been described by Modi as an inspiration to him, and touched on the reach of India's popular culture.

All over the planet people take great joy in 'bhangra' and watching bollywood films like DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Sholay, he said and then also referred to cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Modi too was all praise for the US president.

"What you have done for healthy and happy America is getting good results. What you are doing for children in society is admirable," Modi said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
