Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

PM Modi Maintains I-Day Tradition, Dons 'Leheriya' Turban for Speech at Red Fort

Modi donned a half-sleeve white kurta, pyjama and a stole with saffron border along with a multi-coloured turban replete with hues of yellow, red and green with 'leheriya' pattern.

PTI

Updated:August 15, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Maintains I-Day Tradition, Dons 'Leheriya' Turban for Speech at Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort on August 15, 2019.
Loading...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Thursday. "Safa" has been a highlight of the PM's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Modi donned a half-sleeve white kurta, pyjama and a stole with saffron border along with a multi-coloured turban replete with hues of yellow, red and green with 'leheriya' pattern.

For his maiden Independence Day address as the prime minister in 2014, Modi had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the tail.

A yellow turban covered with criss-cross lines in different shades of the same colour, along with a few in red and deep green, marked his 2015 look, and he chose a 'tie and dye' turban in hues of pink and yellow for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over it followed by a saffron turban in 2018.

From bright red bandhni turban from Kutch to mustard Rajasthani 'safa', turbans have been a highlight of Prime Minister's Republic Day appearances too.

The country celebrated its 73rd Independence Day today where Modi addressed the people of India from the ramparts of Red Fort for the first time after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram