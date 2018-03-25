Watch: PM Modi Makes 'Fit India' Pitch With 3D Video of Trikonasana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s verified YouTube channel released a 3D animated video of the PM practising a yoga asana. The video was released moments after the PM pitched for a ‘Fit India’ in his monthly Mann ki Baat address.In the video, the PM, in a bright blue T-shirt, can be seen practising the Trikonasana. The name comes from the Sanskrit words trikona meaning "triangle" and asana meaning "posture" or "seat".In his Mann ki Baat programme, urged people to be more conscious about preventive healthcare. “Preventive healthcare is most cheap and easy. As much as we are conscious about preventive healthcare, it will be beneficial for the person, his family and society.""I believe that healthy India and clean India are related to each other. The country has moved ahead in the health sector with conventional approach. Earlier, every health related work was the only responsibility of the Union Health Ministry. But in the current scenario, every department, state governments and other departments are working together for healthy India."Modi said yoga was a form of preventive healthcare and urged people to start a movement from right now."Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. Can we start working from now to encourage people for Yoga?"