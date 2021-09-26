PM Modi Makes Surprise Visit to Central Vista Site, Inspects Parliament Building Construction | IN PICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a ‘surprise’ visit Sunday night visited the construction site of the new Parliament building, under the Central Vista redevelopment project, for an inspection.

The PM, clad in a construction helmet, arrived without prior intimation and security detail. He spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status.

Several images showed Modi conducting talking to construction officials at the site of the project, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 971 crore. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

When laying the foundation stone for the new Parliament in December last year, the Prime Minister stated that the new structure will satisfy the country’s 21st-century aspirations while symbolising the “coexistence of the new and the ancient."

The primary Central Vista project includes the construction of a new Parliament House, as well as a new residence complex for the Prime Minister and Vice President. It will also have new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to house the offices of numerous ministries.

Government officials have said that Parliament’s winter session in 2022 will be held in the new building. The new parliament building will have an area of 64,500 square metres. It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members.

