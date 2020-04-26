Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi 'Mann ki Baat' Highlights: 'Our Taali, Thali & Diya Initiatives Have Kept Spirits High'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, said India's fight against coronavirus was people-driven as he congratulated Indians for joining forces with the administration to battle the pandemic.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2020, 11:17 AM IST
PM Modi 'Mann ki Baat' Highlights: 'Our Taali, Thali & Diya Initiatives Have Kept Spirits High'
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB/PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, said India's fight against coronavirus was people-driven as he congratulated Indians for joining forces with the administration to battle the pandemic.

Here are the top highlights from PM Modi's address:

• People of our country are fighting this war with the administration... We are also fighting poverty... I am proud that all of us are part of it... All of us are soldiers in this fight

• When people talk about this period they will talk about our people driven initiatives. Our ‘taali, thaali & diya’ initiatives have kept spirits high.

• Our farmers are working day and night in their fields to ensure that no one goes hungry...there are people who are giving up rents and there are people who are giving up their pension. I bow and respect the 130cr people of this country for what they are doing during this time.

• Every sector has been innovating during this period... whether it be people from aviation or railways, they are all working to make our lives easier... they are working hard to deliver medicines and other essentials to all parts of the country.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

