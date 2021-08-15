Saffron Turban, 'Modi Jacket', Traditional White Kurta: Decoding PM Modi's Attire for Independence Day

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 75th Independence Day, he wore a white traditional kurta and churidar. But what caught attention was his traditional headgear.

This year, PM Modi adorned a saffron turban with red patterns and a long trail as he speaks from the iconic Red Fort. He also teamed his attire with a white and red stole.

In a change from the preceeding years, Prime Minister Modi wore a powder blue waist coat which is also commonly referred to as ‘Modi jacket’. In the preceeding years, PM Modi had kept it simple, wearing his traditional kurta without ‘Modi jacket’.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister hoisted the Indian National Flag and began by greeting the people of India on the “solemn" occasion and remembered the sacrifices of the nation’s freedom fighters.

He also expressed gratitude towards athletes who have made the country proud at Tokyo Olympics. “I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations,” PM Modi said.

Last year on 74th Independence Day, PM Modi had worn a traditional kurta and churidar. He had also chose trademark headgear which was an orange and yellow safa with a long trail, adding a good contrast to his cream-coloured attire. He had also worn a white and orange stole.

In 2019, the Prime Minister teamed a white kurta with red and orange leheriya turban with a tinge of green. While in 2018, PM Modi kept it simple and yet striking in a plain orange and red safa, with a long trail, and a white kurta. He teamed the ensemble with a black and white stole.

For the second consecutive year, August 15 will be celebrated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As always, security has been heightened in the national capital, and a traffic advisory has been issued.

