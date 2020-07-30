PM Modi May Launch Postal Stamps Depicting Symbolic Model of Ram Temple, Ramayana on August 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be attending the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, is likely to release a postal stamp on the occasion, depicting the symbolic model of the temple and scenes from Ramayana.

Ayodhya Research Institute director YP Singh told The Indian Express that if things were to go according to plan, postage stamps would be unveiled on the date.

"One of these tickets is likely to be on a symbolic model of the Ram temple and the other on the scene showing the importance of Ram in other countries,” Singh said.

Singh added that the Ayodhya Research Institute is preparing large posters and cut-outs of symbols of Ram Leela from different countries to demonstrate lord ‘Ram’s cultural presence around the world’.

They will be displayed along the road leading to the Ram temple. He said that preparations are also being made for the recital of Ramcharitmanas at 25 places on the 4.5-km stretch from Ayodhya's Saket Degree College — where the helicopter will land — to the Ram Temple site.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 'Bhumi Pujan' are underway in the temple town and the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has appealed to devotees to not throng to Ayodhya on August 5. They were told that they would get an opportunity to participate in the 'Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nirman Yagna' at an appropriate time in future.

Requesting devotees to not visit the site on the date of the ceremony in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said, “Ram temple movement started in 1984 and since then, crores of devotees have supported it. In such a situation, it will be their desire to be present on this occasion. However, given the state of the pandemic, it is not possible."

Rai then issued a final appeal to all the devotees asking them to not to be eager to reach Ayodhya and advised them to watch the live telecast on Doordarshan.