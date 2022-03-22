Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha said a new era of development began in the union territory after Narendra Modi became prime minister. He was expected to visit Jammu on April 24, and the UT administration will try its best so that the PM could launch development works worth Rs 35,000 crore in the region, Sinha added.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Sinha said the visit by and meeting with Gulf CEOs will further boost growing investment and expectations from the union territory.

Sinha said he had a “fruitful conversation” with the industrialists from Gulf countries, who recently visited Srinagar to explore business opportunities in Kashmir. “I hope to see its results in the coming days. There was great enthusiasm among the industrialists,” he added.

Sinha further said the security situation in the Valley had improved, which will boost tourism. “It is true that the security situation has improved a lot and the number of tourists has increased. The coordination between the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir is very good. We will be successful in gaining complete control over this in the coming days,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Jammu on April 24 is on account of ‘Panchayati Raj Day’. “I will try that Prime Minister Modi should also launch development projects on that day. We would like him to lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 35,000 crore,” Sinha added.

Talking about The Kashmir Files, Sinha said a lot of research had gone into the film and it was being watched by the masses. “There is no need to create any controversy here. If some people feel what is shown in the film is not true, they can make another film,” he said.

He also said the central government was working hard towards the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to Jammu and Kashmir. “We have made some efforts over the past few days. We will create a safe environment for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley,” he added.

