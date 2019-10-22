PM Modi Meets Abhijit Banerjee, Says His Passion Towards Human Empowerment is 'Clearly Visible'
Banerjee won the Economics Nobel along with two others for experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.
PM Modi with Abhijeet Banerjee.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee and said he had a “healthy and extensive interaction” on various subjects.
Taking to Twitter, Modi said Banerjee’s ‘passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible’.
Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/SQFTYgXyBX— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2019
Banerjee won the Economics Nobel along with Esther Duflo, a French-American economist and fellow US professor Michael Kremer for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty. Duflo is Banerjee's second wife.
He was, however, criticised back home by BJP leaders such as Piyush Goyal and BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha for his critique of the government.
Goyal, while congratulating Banerjee, had called him a “Left-leaning professor” and said people of the country had rejected his ideas on NYAY, the minimum income guarantee programme proposed by the Congress in its election manifesto.
The scheme promised to give Rs 72,000 annually to each of the 20 per cent families in poorest of the poor category. The Congress, however, lost the election.
Sinha, too, stoked a controversy as he remarked that people whose second wives are foreigners are mostly getting the Nobel Prize. "Those people whose second wives are foreigners are mostly getting the Nobel prize. I don't know whether it is a degree for getting the Nobel," Sinha said.
In an interview to CNN-News18, Banerjee had praised Modi as being a “complete package” but said people had voted for him and not every decision he took.
“I think any government does 100 things and people have to vote on all of them. They have mostly voted for Modi, who I think is genuinely popular and they decided no other opposition leader is worth voting for. I am totally willing to give him that. I don’t think that means every single decision they have taken was voted for.... People didn’t have a choice between ‘I’m going to vote for Modi for this scheme and not for that’. Given that choice, they would have made different choices on different issues. They had one choice — Modi or not,” he said.
On criticism of Nyunatam Aay Yojana on which he advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Banerjee admitted that the programme was not “particularly well-designed”.
