Home » News » India » PM Modi Meets Afghan Hindu-Sikh Delegation Day After Hosting Prominent Sikhs from India
PM Modi Meets Afghan Hindu-Sikh Delegation Day After Hosting Prominent Sikhs from India

PM Narendra Modi met a Afghan Sikh-Hindu delegation on February 19. (Image: News18/special arrangement)

The Modi government has often asserted its commitment to the minorities of Afghanistan who have faced religious persecution, especially from the Talibans.

A delegation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday.

A large number of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs have been living in India, and the Indian government recently evacuated many of them following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

first published:February 19, 2022, 15:25 IST