PM Modi Meets BJP Supporter Who Cycled from Gujarat to Delhi To Celebrate Party's Victory

Khimchandbhai had decided that he would undertake the over 1000-km cycle journey if the BJP wins over 300 seats in the elections. The party won 303.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
PM Modi Meets BJP Supporter Who Cycled from Gujarat to Delhi To Celebrate Party's Victory
Khimchandbhai decided that if BJP wins 300+ seats, he would cycle from Amreli to Delhi. (Twitter/ @narendramodi)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a BJP supporter who cycled from Gujarat's Amreli district to New Delhi to celebrate the party's massive victory in the Lok Sabha election.

Khimchandbhai had decided that he would undertake the over 1000-km cycle journey if the BJP wins over 300 seats in the elections. The party won 303.

Describing Khimchandbhai, whose journey took over two weeks, as an "exceptional" person, Modi said he was "deeply impressed by his humility".

"Met the exceptional Khimchandbhai from Amreli, Gujarat. Khimchandbhai decided that if BJP wins 300+ seats, he would cycle from Amreli to Delhi. He kept his word and am told that his cycle journey has drawn several admirers," Modi tweeted.

"I was deeply impressed by his humility and passion."

Modi served as the chief minister of Gujarat before he was elected as prime minister in 2014.

