PM Modi Meets Council of Ministers Over Covid-19 Crisis, Reviews Measures Being Taken

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday, where they were briefed about the management of the pandemic and availability of oxygen and medicines. This was the first meeting of the council of ministers in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

At the meeting that was held virtually, NITI Aayog member VK Paul gave a presentation on COVID-19 management. After him, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Mansukh Mandaviya briefed their cabinet colleagues on the availability of oxygen and medicines respectively.

The pandemic is “once in a century crisis", which has become a big challenge for the world, the Council observed as it reviewed the measure taken in the last 14 months by the Centre and the states to combat the crisis.

The prime minister urged the ministers to stay in touch with the people and help resolve issues at the local level in their regions, a statement released by the PIB said.

Stressed on the importance of Covid appropriate behaviour – wearing a mask, keeping physical distance of 6 feet and washing hands frequently – the Council said the participation of society is a key aspect to accomplish the gigantic task ahead and expressed confidence that the country will rise to the occasion and defeat the virus.

The prime minister has held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers and top government officials to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation. He has also been holding meetings with pharmaceutical industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, the heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the pandemic.

