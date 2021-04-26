PM Modi Meets General Rawat, Reviews Preparations by Armed Forces in Fight Against Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and reviewed the preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The CDS briefed the Prime Minister that all medical personnel from Armed Forces, who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last two years, are being recalled to work in Covid-19 facilities within proximity of their present place of residence. “Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency help lines," said an official statement.

Prime Minister Modi was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command HQ, Corps HQ, Division HQ and similar HQ of Navy and Air-Force will be employed at hospitals.

General Rawat further informed Prime Minister Modi that nursing personnel are being employed in large numbers to complement the doctors at the hospitals and oxygen cylinders available with Armed Forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals.

The CDS also said that they are creating medical facilities in large numbers and where possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the operations being undertaken by Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad.

Prime Minister Modi also discussed with the General Rawat that Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and Officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells may be instructed to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to maximum extent possible including in remote areas.

Meanwhile, the IAF continues sorties to airlift oxygen containers to Panagarh, Bhuvneshwar and Jamnagar. A C-19 transport helicopter has flown in 17 oxygen containers from Dubai. Four have already arrived in Panagarh from Singapore. The C-17 aircraft is bringing six containers of cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai today and is expected to reach Panagarh by 7:30 pm. Airlift for another six containers from Dubai is planned for Tuesday.

