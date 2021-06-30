PM Modi Meets Ministers, Wants Covid Vaccine Drive on a War Footing to Eliminate 3rd Wave Threat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union council of ministers today. Held virtually, the top agenda of the meeting was to review the Covid situation and functioning of few ministries, sources said.

In the meeting, the prime minister stressed the need to create an atmosphere so that “that there would be no third wave of Covid-19", sources told CNN-News18. Vaccination on a war footing and following of Covid-appropriate protocol must be practiced and encouraged at all levels, he is said to have told the ministers.

“We need to make sure that whatever projects we initiate must reach their logical end," he said at the meeting.

The meeting comes a week after Prime Minister Modi held meetings with ministers both Cabinet and Minister of State rank in different groups to review the performance of their respective ministries.

These meetings were held at the Prime Minister’s official residence and BJP president JP Nadda was present in most of these meetings.

As several districts and villages fight vaccine hesitancy, PM Modi on Sunday during his Mann ki Baat address, urged people to shed the fear of vaccines and cited his example and of his nearly 100-year-old mother, both of whom are now fully vaccinated, to ask them to trust science and scientists. In his monthly broadcast, Modi spoke against vaccine hesitancy, which has been seen in a section of the population, and also talked to some residents of Dulariya village, a tribal area in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, as they shared fears and doubts being spread about the jabs.

On Saturday, he held a meeting to review the ongoing Covid vaccination drive. Changing its vaccine policy, the Central government extended the free vaccination drive to cover everyone above the age of 18 years. The vaccination drive has gathered pace now, and the government has expressed confidence that it will have enough doses to fully vaccinate the country’s adult population by December end.

