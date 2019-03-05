English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Meets Mother During His Two-day Gujarat Visit
Hiraba Modi lives with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi in the village located close to the state capital Gandhinagar.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday met his nonagenarian mother Hiraba in Raisan village near here after addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad late in the evening.
The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit of his home state, spent around 30 minutes with his mother and other family members.
Before calling on his mother, Modi visited the famous Dholeshwar Mahadev temple near Raisan and offered prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
Modi will attend two programmes in the state on Tuesday
Modi will attend two programmes in the state on Tuesday
