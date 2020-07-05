INDIA

PM Modi Meets President Kovind to Discuss Issues of National, International Importance at Rashtrapati Bhavan

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting comes after the Prime Minister had visited Leh earlier this week and addressed soldiers following the June 15 clashes in the higher reaches of that region with Chinese troops in which 20 army personnel sacrificed their lives for the nation.

  PTI
  July 5, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and the two leaders discussed issues of national and international importance, Rashtrapati Bhavan officials said.

After the meeting, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, "Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance...".

