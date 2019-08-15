PM Modi, Ministers to Pay Tribute to Vajpayee at His Memorial on Death Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several of his cabinet colleagues will pay tribute to BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee here on his first death anniversary on Friday.

Modi, the Union ministers and several top BJP leaders would visit 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of the former prime minister, to pay their tributes, official sources said.

Vajpayee had died on August 16, 2018 after prolonged illness.

