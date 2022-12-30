LIVE: PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Passes Away at 99, Condolences Pour in; PM to Reach Brother Pankaj Modi's Home Shortly

Read more

Tweeting a photo of his mother, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” The Prime Minister had earlier on Wednesday reached Ahmedabad from Delhi and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.

The Prime Minister is likely to attend pre-planned programmes in West Bengal, including flagging off a new Vande Bharat train, other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange and meeting of National Ganga Council via video conference, as per sources.

Several leaders from across party lines have condoled her demise. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter said, “I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one’s life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

Congress’ Digvijay Singh wrote, “Our heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi ji and his family on the sad demise of his Mother. May her Soul rest in Peace.” BSP Chief Mayawati also tweeted in Hindi, “Extremely saddened by the news of the demise of Mrs. Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss.”

Heeraben had been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday after her health deteriorated. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, health minister Rushikesh Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal were among several leaders who visited the hospital.

Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi’s mother entered the 100th year of her life in June this year. Heeraben lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

On her birthday, a road in Gandhinagar was decided to be named after her, “to keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service”.

Over the years, PM Modi has shared several heartwarming photos of him seeking birthday blessings from his mother.

