Live now

LIVE: PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Passes Away at 99, Condolences Pour in; PM to Reach Brother Pankaj Modi's Home Shortly

PM Modi's Mother Death LIVE Updates: A statement from U N Mehta Heart Hospital stated that Heeraben passed away at 3:40 am on Friday during treatment

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 08:21 IST

Ahmedabad (Ahmedabad) [Ahmedabad], India

PM Modi’s Mother Death LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away early on Friday morning at the age of 99. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise. The Prime Minister has left for Ahmedabad on Friday, as per sources. Read More

Key Events
Dec 30, 2022 08:21 IST

Prime Minister Will Attend Pre-planned Events in West Bengal via VC

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Twitter said that the PM will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council.

Dec 30, 2022 08:15 IST

PM Modi Arrives at Mother Heeraben's Residence in Raysan

Dec 30, 2022 08:14 IST

In Pics | PM's Brother Somabhai Modi, Other Family Members Arrive at Heeraben's Residence

PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrived at the residence of Heeraben Modi in Raysan.

In Pics | PM's Brother Somabhai Modi, Other Family Members Arrive at Heeraben's Residence
(Photos via ANI)
Dec 30, 2022 08:03 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben Passes Away: Kangana Ranaut Offers Condolences

Sharing a photo of PM Modi with his late mother, the actress wrote in Hindi, “May God give PM patience and peace in this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Dec 30, 2022 08:00 IST

In Pics | PM Modi Reaches Ahmedabad Airport

Dec 30, 2022 07:55 IST

Heeraben Demise Live Updates: PM Modi Reaches Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Modi has reached Ahmedabad for the final rites of his mother, Heeraben. Her mortal remains have been brought to PM’s younger brother Pankaj Modi’s residence where the PM will shortly arrive.

Dec 30, 2022 07:49 IST

'For 100 Glorious Years...': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Condoles Heeraben's Demise

Dec 30, 2022 07:44 IST

'Maa… Isn’t Just A Word': When Modi Recalled Lessons from Mother Heeraben As She Entered 100th Year

From water conservation to cleanliness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben, lovingly called Hiraba, who died on Friday, inspired him through her “simple, yet extraordinary” ways. Modi had visited his mother in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, as she entered her 100th year on June 18. He had tweeted pictures and wrote a blog post detailing the inspiring life of Hiraba. READ MORE

Dec 30, 2022 07:42 IST

Heeraben Modi Demise: Yogi Adityanath Condoles Death

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted condolences over the demise of PM Modi’s mother, Heeraben. He said, “For a son, mother is the whole world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son.

“The demise of respected mother of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is very sad.

“May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed pious soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti!”

Dec 30, 2022 07:39 IST

'Mother is the First Friend & Teacher...Pain of Losing is Biggest Pain in the World': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter wrote in Hindi, “It is very sad to know about the demise of the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s respected Mataji Hira Ba. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person’s life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world.”

Dec 30, 2022 07:37 IST

Heeraben Demise Live Updates: Rajnath Singh Tweets Condolences

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter said, “I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one’s life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

Dec 30, 2022 07:36 IST

PM Modi Likely to Attend Pre-planned Programs Online

The Prime Minister is likely to attend pre-planned programmes in West Bengal, including flagging off a new Vande Bharat train, other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange and meeting of National Ganga Council via video, as per sources.

Dec 30, 2022 07:34 IST

PM Shares Photo of His Mother, Pays Tribute

Tweeting a photo of his mother, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

Dec 30, 2022 07:33 IST

PM's Mother's Demise News: Heeraben's Body Shifted to PM's Younger Brother's Residence

As per sources, Heeraben’s body is being shifted to PM’s younger brother Pankaj Modi’s residence in Ahmedabad, where the Prime Minister will reach shortly. The cremation will likely take place at Sector 30 cremation ground.

Dec 30, 2022 07:28 IST

PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Passes Away at 99 after Hospitalisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, passed away early on Friday at the age of 99. PM Modi’s mother was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night after her health deteriorated.

A statement from U N Mehta Heart Hospital stated that Heeraben passed away at 3:40 am on Friday during treatment.

Read more

Tweeting a photo of his mother, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” The Prime Minister had earlier on Wednesday reached Ahmedabad from Delhi and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.

The Prime Minister is likely to attend pre-planned programmes in West Bengal, including flagging off a new Vande Bharat train, other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange and meeting of National Ganga Council via video conference, as per sources.

Several leaders from across party lines have condoled her demise. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter said, “I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one’s life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

Congress’ Digvijay Singh wrote, “Our heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi ji and his family on the sad demise of his Mother. May her Soul rest in Peace.” BSP Chief Mayawati also tweeted in Hindi, “Extremely saddened by the news of the demise of Mrs. Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss.”

Heeraben had been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday after her health deteriorated. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, health minister Rushikesh Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal were among several leaders who visited the hospital.

Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi’s mother entered the 100th year of her life in June this year. Heeraben lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

On her birthday, a road in Gandhinagar was decided to be named after her, “to keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service”.

Over the years, PM Modi has shared several heartwarming photos of him seeking birthday blessings from his mother.

