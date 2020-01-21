PM Modi, Nepalese Counterpart Oli Jointly Inaugurate Check Post at Jogbani-Biratnagar Border
Built with Indian assistance, the integrated check post is spread over 260 acres and is capable of handling 500 trucks on a daily basis. The Rs 140 crore project will improve trade and people-to-people contact.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Belur Math on Sunday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar along the border.
Built with Indian assistance, the integrated check post is spread over 260 acres and is capable of handling 500 trucks on a daily basis. The Rs 140 crore project will improve trade and people-to-people contact.
The project was launched jointly by the two leaders via a video link.
The first ICP was built in Raxaul-Birgunj in 2018.
At the event, both the prime minister also witnessed the progress in Indian-assisted post-2015 earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal.
Out of India's commitment to build 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed.
Addressing the event via video, Oli invited Modi to visit Nepal.
Prime Minister Modi said he looks forward to a visit to the neighbouring country this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After 'Zomato Eats Uber', Confused Foodies Storm Twitter with Spicy Questions and Hot Memes
- Bharti Singh Admits it's 'Lot of Fun' Flirting with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan
- OnePlus 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Spotted in Leaked Photo
- Rohit Sharma Pokes Fun at Yuzvendra Chahal's Shirtless Picture
- Your Next Food Order From Uber Eats Will be Delivered by Zomato