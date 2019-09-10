PM Modi, Nepal's Oli Inaugurate South Asia's First Ever Cross-Border Petroleum Pipeline

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the Motihari-Amlekhganj petroleum product pipeline.

The over 60 km-long pipeline is the first-ever cross-border petroleum product pipeline in South Asia. Currently, tankers carry petroleum products from India to Nepal as part of an arrangement which is in place since 1973.

Boosting ties with Nepal! Inaugurating first ever cross-border petroleum products pipeline in South Asia https://t.co/9CGe36g3m1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2019

"This India-Nepal energy cooperation project is a symbol of our close bilateral relations. It will help to enhance the energy security of the region and substantially cut down on transit costs," the Prime Minister's Office had said on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion via video link, Modi also recalled the earthquake of 2015 that devastated Nepal and expressed happiness at the pace with which the Himalayan nation has moved on since.

He also reaffirmed India's commitment to help Nepal for developmental works according to its own priorities.

