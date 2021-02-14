PM Modi Says New BPCL's New Petro-chemical Complex in Kochi Will Lead Mission to be Aatmanirbhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Sunday dedicated to the nation Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives petrochemical complex at Kochi Refinery worth Rs 6,000 crore and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels, at Willingdon Island, said the government is taking many measures to improve tourism in Kerala.

“Today, we are here to celebrate the development of Kerala and India. With these new projects we will energise the growth trajectory of India,” he said.

“This new PDP complex will lead our mission to be Aatmanirbhar. The RoRo container service will shorten distance and make operations cost effective.”

He also urged young people to come up with innovative tourism-related projects. "India has moved from 64th to 35th position in world tourism. We can do a lot more to improve this," the PM said.

The PM would also inaugurate Cochin Port Trust's International Cruise Terminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute, an official press release said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh L Mandaviya will attend the event, the release said.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Oil minister Pradhan said an investment of over Rs 6,000 crore has been made in the state through these projects which are being either dedicated/inaugurated or initiated.

The dedication of Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at BPCL Kochi Refinery marks the first major endeavour in India, either in public or private sector, to produce Niche Petrochemicals which are predominantly being imported to the country, he said. Minister of State for Shipping Mandaviya said the Sagarika International Cruise Terminal at Cochin Port will open up new vistas of business development in travel, tourism and allied areas.

Reconstruction of the South Coal Berth will ensure quick and efficient handling of cargo meant for Fertilizers And Chemicals of Travancore (FACT) which is showing outstanding performance in recent years, he said. The Roll-on/Roll-off (RO-RO) vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island will help container carrying vehicles to circumvent the Kochi city roads, thereby ensuring seamless traffic and fuel saving.

The Marine Engineering Training Institute would groom 114 Mechanical/Naval/Architect Engineers every year in a sector which is on a high growth trajectory, the minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)